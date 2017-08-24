Through the Lens with Leon Lorenz - Jumping Chinook Aug 24/17 issue

The journey home of the Chinook salmon is incredible as they return on the greatest salmon river in the world, the Fraser River.

The Chinooks’ return to spawn in their natal stream or river against many dangers and obstacles such as fishing operations, hungry bears and bald eagles, rapids and waterfalls. For some it will take months to travel nearly 1300 km to make it home where the final chapter of their lives will unfold.

