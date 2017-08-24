Valemount Ladies’ Open Golf Tournament 2017

It was another fantastic Ladies’ Open Golf Tournament on Saturday, August 12 at the Valemount Pines Golf Club. A lot of the regular yearly participants attended, some as far away as West Kelowna. That’s dedication!

This year’s First Place gal was Andrea Leech from the Clinton area, followed by our very own Laurie Smith coming in Second.

Big thanks to all the sponsors, staff and groundkeepers at the Pines.

“We could not have done it without you,” says Captain Shannon Dodgson, adding that the Course was in excellent shape.

“Ladies from out of town, thank you, and hope to see you next year.”

Thanks also to Michelle Wied for all her hard work in preparing for the tournament.