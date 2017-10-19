New GM and vision for McBride Community Forest Corporation

Local area resident and experienced forester Gene Runtz has been hired under a contract position as General Manager for the McBride Community Forest Corporation (MCFC), which is owned by the Village of McBride.

This long awaited announcement was quietly made within the written report of Councillor Edwards, the Village representative to the Board of Directors of MCFC in the Oct. 10 Village of McBride Council Meeting Agenda.

On Thursday, Oct. 5 The Valley Sentinel met with Gene Runtz to discuss the rumours about his appointment, and he confirmed that he started his new contract with MCFC on Monday, Oct. 2. Runtz wants to see more communication with the public about the activities of the MCFC.

“Everybody really cares about what is going on,” says Runtz. “The public has the right to know what is happening [within the community forest].”

Runtz wants to keep people informed even if they don’t like what is being done or said; at least they will be aware and can provide some valuable input and will be listened to.

According to Runtz the reasoning behind the contract with community forest is that he presently has some work with clients within the forestry industry which he wants to keep; as well, the reduced Annual Allowable Cut (ACC) means less work within the community forest at the present time.

Runtz says he was pleasantly surprised at the present mapping system, that the methodology for tracking and keeping current is really “just second to none”, and the information is now current and readily available. He anticipates that there will be more Open Houses in the future and the Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for Thurs. Oct. 26.

The community forest has a really good story to tell according to Runtz, as the consultants have now made the corporation profitable and pushed it to another level. Information is now more readily available and quickly accessible. Recent work on the aerial photos on the local fibre inventory within the community forest has been completed and it appears to be well under initial estimated costs.

Runtz feels that the present Board of Directors are very knowledgeable and experienced, with community and job creation high on their priority list. More open meetings and information sessions are expected said Runtz. Involvement from the public, as it is their community forest, will see some field trips by the public to work sites, and conversations with working contractors are expected in the future.

Presently Runtz will be working closely with Raj Basran of B K B Cedar and meeting with District Manager to try to resolve some of the fibre issues and requirements that will see Basran back in production. The exemption of the Grade 4 cedar last year not being approved has the volume being included in the AAC for the community forest. There are hopes that this can and will be revisited. Runtz also would like to see consideration for expansion into the Timber Supply Areas east of Prince George to be able to access more cedar supply. Another project being examined is the possibility of the grinding up of waste locally by local employees and having the product shipped to Prince George.

Having the MCFC being more profitable, Runtz hopes to see more silvaculture monies being spent, including cedar together with spruce, as well as more area recreation planning and access to some streams for fishing for locals.

In closing, Runtz sees the work done by Jeff McWilliams basically coming to an end, but Wes Bieber being available for some of the layout and planning work in the future on a casual basis. Runtz felt that very little work remains for the remaining consultant Susan Mulkey.

The MCFC office will have hours for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with Bob Elliott remaining on as the Operations Supervisor and Tovi Thiel as Administrative Assistant who will be working on regular newsletters for public distribution as well as the new website updates.