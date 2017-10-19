- Home
VSS student earns Governor General Medal for academic excellence
Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 00:00 Dianne St. Jean
The Governor General’s Academic Bronze Medal is awarded to the student graduating with the highest grade point average from a Canadian high school. Only one medal is awarded to each school every year.
Dempsey’s medal has the sculpted profile of His Excellency David Johnston, Canada’s 28th Governor General and his wife Sharon Johnston, and Johnston’s personal coat of arms.
The medal was first created by Lord Dufferin, Canada’s third Governor General, in 1873 to reward academic excellence.
Congratulations Sean!
