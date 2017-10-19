VSS student earns Governor General Medal for academic excellence

Left to right: VSS Principal Dan Kenkel, GG medal recipient Sean Dempsey, VSS teacher and counselor Brian Hanson.

The medal was presented to Dempsey by VSS teacher and counselor Brian Hanson along with Principal Dan Kenkel. Dempsey’s proud parents Kiba and Alex and brother Ben were also present.

Sean Dempsey, Class of 2016-17 graduate from Valemount Secondary School, was recently awarded the Governor General’s Academic Bronze Medal for academic excellence.

The Governor General’s Academic Bronze Medal is awarded to the student graduating with the highest grade point average from a Canadian high school. Only one medal is awarded to each school every year.

Dempsey’s medal has the sculpted profile of His Excellency David Johnston, Canada’s 28th Governor General and his wife Sharon Johnston, and Johnston’s personal coat of arms.

The medal was first created by Lord Dufferin, Canada’s third Governor General, in 1873 to reward academic excellence.

Congratulations Sean!