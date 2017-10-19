Robson Valley RCMP Report - Oct 19, 2017

A Break and Enter to a residence east of McBride where firearms were stolen. This file is still under investigation and if anyone has information about the break, enter and theft to contact McBride RCMP or Crime-stoppers.

Impaired driving

RCMP were called in regards to a possible impaired driver on 1st Avenue. Patrols were made and the suspect vehicle was located travelling at a high rate of speed leaving town. The vehicle was stopped and members smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath and a breath sample demand was made roadside. The 40-year-old driver from Surrey refused to provide a breath sample and was issued a 90 day Immediate Roadside Prohibition. In addition to being issued an excessive speed ticket the driver was also arrested for driving while suspended and has a February court date in McBride.

Valemount Detachment

Submitted by Cst. Marika Masters

Search for stolen vehicle

Police are looking for a stolen vehicle that may be in our area. The vehicle is a 1997 GMC pick-up, red in colour, with BC licence plate 2014HB and was stolen from the Vernon area. If this vehicle is seen please call police or Crime-stoppers.





















Break and Enter

On Oct. 3 Valemount RCMP responded to a report of a Break and Enter at Mica Mountain Transportation. Nothing was taken but property was damaged.

On Oct. 5 Valemount RCMP responded to a report of another Break and Enter at a commercial building currently under renovations on 5th Ave. Someone entered the rear back door by kicking it open. Nothing was taken.

Police are reminding residents to be extra vigilant with their property as there has been a mild increase in break and enters in the past few weeks. Police are asking for any suspicious activity to be reported directly to police by calling immediately when it’s taking place.

Winter tires are mandatory

RCMP would like to again remind drivers to check the condition of their tires and to confirm that they comply with the winter tire legislation (Snow-flake symbol and/or the M+S designation). On Oct.10 at 8:30 am McBride RCMP responded to a vehicle that slid off road and into the ditch by Clyde Pit Road. continued on page 5

Numerous vehicles were checked for compliance and two vehicles were found to have completely bald tires. Those drivers were directed back to town to get new tires and issued two violation tickets, one for defective vehicle and the other for failing to obey traffic control device.

Tires are required to have a snowflake or M + S symbol as of Oct. 1. Tires need to be in good condition with sufficient tread depth (3.5 mm or more) or you could be subject to a fine for Winter Tire not less than 3.55 mm tread depth under section 7.162 Motor Vehicle Act Regulations for $109, or for drive or operate improperly equipped vehicle under the Motor Vehicle Act, Section 219 (1), $109.

Stay safe this winter and drive according to the road conditions. Please slow down.