Remember our Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

On Oct. 4 approximately 20 individuals participated in a march around Valemount in remembrance and honour of murdered and missing indigenous women and girls (MMIWG).

The group was led by local organizer and activist for MMIWG and the Red Dress Project, Sherry Tinsley.

Meeting at the Tourist Information Centre as muster point, Tinsley thanked everyone who came to participate. She also shared facts about MMIWG and the Red Dress Project before the group headed out on their march.

According to statistics, approximately 1200 aboriginal women in Canada have been murdered or have gone missing over the last 30 years, with 225 in 2014 alone.

Indigenous women are more likely to be killed by a stranger than non-indigenous women, and nearly half of these cases are unsolved.

Many participants wore red or carried red dresses, which has become a symbol for missing and murdered aboriginal women and girls. The Red Dress Project was initiated by Winnipeg based Metis artist Jaime Black five years ago as an aesthetic response to the issue of violence against aboriginal women.

“Red is the colour of life, blood, love, and violence,” said Tinsley, “and is a deliberate colour choice calling back the spirit of these women, allowing them to be among us and their voices heard through family and community members.

“Red is the colour spirit can see. Its simple image of a red dress hanging is a powerful message.”

The Oct. 4 observance, which has also become known as Sisters in Spirit (SIS) vigils, is meant to raise awareness and create social change on the issue. The number of vigils has increased from 11 in 2006 up to 216 in 2014, and continues to grow.

Aside from raising public awareness, these vigils, which could take the form of marches or other community events, are an important means of support and healing for the families and loved ones of murdered and missing indigenous women and girls.