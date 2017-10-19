Increased investment in resort municipalities supports jobs and benefits communities

The Province is investing $10.5 million for tourism infrastructure projects and programs in 14 resort communities, announced Lisa Beare, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture.

"People who live and work in resort municipalities will benefit from improved infrastructure, increased private investment and a more diversified economy as a result of this boost to the Resort Municipality Initiative," Beare said.

"We're committed to creating jobs and building a strong economy that works for everyone. Strengthening our tourism sector by supporting the Resort Municipality Initiative is one way we are delivering on that commitment."

The 14 resort municipalities that participate in the Resort Municipality Initiative are:

City of Fernie, Town of Golden, Village of Harrison Hot Springs, District of Invermere, City of Kimberley, Town of Osoyoos, Village of Radium Hot Springs, City of Revelstoke, City of Rossland, Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality, District of Tofino, District of Ucluelet, Village of Valemount, Resort Municipality of Whistler.

"Whether it's going skiing in Sun Peaks, storm watching in Tofino, a summer get-away in Osoyoos or a hiking adventure in Valemount, resort municipalities provide year-round experiences that are unique to our province," Beare said. "The Resort Municipality Initiative enriches the lives of British Columbians who live in resort municipalities, contributes to better experiences for tourists and it boosts local economies."