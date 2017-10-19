- Home
Chew on This! Campaign to make a difference
Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 00:00 Dianne St. Jean
Dignity for All - the campaign for a poverty-free Canada – is in its fifth year. Bags are handed out in which there is a snack, usually an apple, a fridge magnet, and a postcard addressed to the government asking for a national anti-poverty plan. This year the postcard is addressed to the Hon. Minister Jean-Yves Duclos. If you support the plan, sign your name to it and mail the card, which is postage paid.
This is the second year the Robson Valley Support Society has participated in this community outreach program, which is funded by CBT. Over 100 bags were handed out by “Team Valemount”. There are 80 teams across the country.
Some facts to know
1 in 8 Canadian households struggle to put food on the table
863,492 people in Canada visit the food bank each month
Food bank usage (2016) is higher than in 2008
1 in 3 people helped by food banks in Canada are children
Hunger, food security, and poverty are all tied together.
Learn more at www.chewonthis.ca or join the movement using the hashtag #ChewOnThis to help spread the word. Visit www.dignityforall.ca to join over 12,000 people and organizations across Canada in calling for a Federal Anti-Poverty Plan.
