Curling Club doing what they can to move forward

According to spokesperson Korie Marshall, the club will attempt to make natural ice (without the plant) this year.

After the disappointment of the outcome of the assent vote of Sept. 30 in which local and regional taxpayers voted against supporting the Valemount Curling Club through taxation, club members held a meeting earlier this month to discuss their options.

“It will obviously be weather-dependent,” says Marshall, “but we have some volunteers who have some experience with it, so we figure it's worth a shot.

“We'll try to do two evenings a week again like we did last year, but that is not decided yet.”

The club still needs to raise enough money for insurance and propane, and plans to catch up with their taxes before next summer.

They are also hoping that they will be able to hold on to some grant money from CBT and NDIT until they can be applied. Some of those funds require matching and allotment toward specific purposes (non-flexible). The biggest hurdle, of course, is replacing the ice plant.

In the meantime, the Curling Club facility remains open to the community. The Food Bank will stay there for the time being, and the club is also encouraging groups such as the Girl Guides to utilize the space. Their traditional Halloween Dance will be held on Oct. 28.

Their AGM is set for Nov. 15, at which time they will be voting on adopting new model bylaws in order to complete their transition to the new Societies Act. Their Constitution will be unchanged.

Currently the club has about 30 regular members and 20-30 kids in the junior program.

“We always welcome new members,” says Marshall, adding that they are encouraging people to attend the AGM.

“If anyone has any ideas and some time to work on other things we can do in the building, or if there are any other groups who need space, we'd love to hear from you and have you join us, or just come out and learn how to curl this winter.”