New residential subdivision unveiled in Valemount

The opening was celebrated with Shawn and Diane, son Tyler Fowler and partner Felecia Pownall, along with attendance and congratulations from Mayor Jeannette Townsend and CAO Adam Davey.

The official unveiling of Phase One of the residential development undertaken by local residents and business owners Shawn and Diane Fowler took place on October 4.

The new development, named Fowler Place, situated along Dogwood Street between Canoe View Drive and southward to 17th Avenue, is a cul-de-sac with 21 residential lots averaging 100 feet by 215 feet.

All the lots in this phase are already sold, with basic infrastructure of sewer, water, road and streetlights all in place. Major building construction is expected to begin in the spring, but once a lot is purchased, says Fowler, there is no time limit for construction. Average sale for the lots was $150,000.

As with many major residential developments, they are looking to achieve a certain look or uniformity of style, in this case, timber-frame houses.

The subdivision also has a second phase development plan of 36 lots alongside 17th Avenue, and the Fowlers are also planning a third subdivision of 44 lots.

From the beginning of the project the Fowlers have given credit to the support and cooperation they received from the Village. They also want to acknowledge their partners Allan, Mark and Perry Rumpf from Saskatchewan.

As with many investors, their interest began with a passion for Valemount as a sledding destination; and of course, anticipation for the ski hill.

Fowler commented that, although the project ended up being far above the projected budget, they’re satisfied with the progress they’ve made and what the subdivision will contribute to the community, and that includes bringing in more people to the community as well as tax dollars.

There were breaks, however. The Fowlers were spared some expense as a new lift station was not required.

Development will continue in the spring, including installation of services along 17th Avenue.

In a statement Mayor Jeannette Townsend commented, “The unveiling of Fowler Place was a special occasion, giving recognition to a family that has made a positive impact in Valemount."