Local fire department members take part in extraction training

Dianne St. Jean photo

Beginning with two hours theory training on Friday, Oct. 13, followed by practical training all day Saturday and Sunday, six members from the Valemount Volunteer Fire Department and six from the McBride District Volunteer Fire Department were involved with extraction training this last weekend.

Allen Tonn of KGC Fire Rescue put on the instruction, with costs shared by the two fire departments. Hands-on practice saw each of the members split into two smaller groups practicing on vehicles provided at a local wrecking yard.

Extraction of possible patients from a variety of accident scenarios had the crews under supervision utilizing their skills and equipment to safely remove the “accident victims” from vehicles. Some of the extractions were done through doors, rear access points, as well as roof access.

Members of both departments require this training to be able to participate in motor vehicle incident call outs, which often are in excess of fire emergency calls received by fire departments.

Both departments are looking to recruit volunteer members. The McBride and District Volunteer Fire Department Association is hosting a recruitment event on Saturday Oct. 21 from 11 am to 2 pm, along with a fundraising BBQ, Community Garage Sale, and display of their latest addition of equipment their new fire truck received just this week.

Allan Frederick photo