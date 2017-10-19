Through the Lens With Leon Lorenz - Oct 19

The Muskwa - Kechika Management Area of northern BC is a pristine 16,000,000 acres or 7 times as large as Yellowstone National Park. It is named after the Muskwa River and Muskwa Ranges from the Cree maskwa "bear". Kechika means ''long inclining river". Every fall since 2008 this area has been my favourite to film the rutting behaviours of moose and the woodland / mountain caribou.