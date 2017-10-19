The Reluctant Travel Writer - Paper Money of the World

I started collecting paper money from different world countries when I was employed as a ‘deck boy’ on a Norwegian freighter (in the 70s). I also liked to save samples of the different coins from countries like Mozambique and Japan.

When I first toured around Europe (between ship jobs) I saved a few bills from countries that today no longer use their traditional form of money; like Lire in Italy, Gilders in Holland and Francs in France. Together with Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain, these three countries now use the Euro.

Later, during the 80s and 90s I continued to collect bank notes but never really became a serious collector. I guess you could say, I was a “reluctant” collector.

Today millions of people have started obtaining paper bank notes from different countries that they visit and through mail-order and web sites that specialize in that hobby. It is possible to order “starter kits” that contain a variety of paper money. Some collectors specialize by collecting from only one country, or bills that have animals on them, or pictures of reigning monarchy.

This kind of money collecting hobby does stimulate an interest in history, the arts and geography. Perhaps you’ve got enough paper money to start your own collection.

Bank notes including: 200 Dong from Viet Nam, 5 Dollars from Singapore, 100 Yuan from China, One Peso from the Philippines, 5 Dollars from Malaysia, One Rupee from India, One Dollar from Singapore, 10 Dollars and a One Cent note from Hong Kong.

Bank notes including: One Pound from England, 20 Swedish Kronor, 5 German Marks, 10 Gilders from Holland, 10 Francs from Luxemburg Germany, 20 Francs from Belgium, 10 Danish Kroner, 500 Italian Lire, 1000 Italian Lire and 20 Francs from France.