Valemount Royal Canadian Legion presents…

Keltie Carmichael (centre), Health Services Administrator for the Robson Valley, receives a cheque from Royal Canadian Legion Valemount Branch #266 President Pete Pearson (left) and Vice President Eugene Jamin (far right) toward the purchase of a new Palliative Care bed for the community. (Marie Birkbeck photo)

As is custom Jeannette Townsend, as Mayor, was presented with the ‘first poppy’ to launch the annual Poppy Campaign. Counsellors and staff also received a poppy. The presentations were made by Valemount RCL Branch #266 President Pete Pearson at the regular Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 24. (Dianne St. Jean photo)

Getting around town just got a whole lot easier for local senior Louise MacLean, and she was all smiles as she took her new wheels for a test drive. RCL #266 President Pete Pearson delivered the scooter to Louise on Sunday afternoon to use as long as she needs it. The scooter, which was recently donated to the Valemount Legion, is a welcome addition to the Medical Equipment Loan Closet. For inquiries about other equipment that may be available, contact RCL Service Officer Doug Hubert. (Marie Birkbeck photo)