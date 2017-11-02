McBride & District Volunteer Fire Dept hosts Open House

On Saturday, Oct. 23 members of the McBride & District Volunteer Fire Department hosted an Open House for the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., which included a fundraiser BBQ and bake sale and garage sale items, with all proceeds going to the local department’s Association for the firefighters.

The new fire truck and equipment that will be put into service once training is completed by the members was also on display. About one hundred visitors, including Village Council members Lucille Green, Rosemary Hruby and Rick Thompson attended. In addition, MLA Shirley Bond came down from Prince George to have a quick visit and even had an opportunity to sit in the new fire truck.

The Association is appreciative of the donations of garage sale items as well as the monies received from area residents for their purchases, BBQ sales and baked goods donations. According to organizers the day was a great success.

Approximately one hundred visitors, including local Village Council members and MLA Shirley Bond, dropped by the Open House in support of the local Fire Department.