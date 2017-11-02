Four students from Valemount Elementary enjoyed a visit to the fire station last Friday, Oct. 20. Blake Grant (Gr. 1), Samara Olson (Gr. 2), Paige Haynes (Gr. 4), and Stewart Jerome (Gr. 7) were treated to a tour of the station and equipment, a ride in the fire truck, and pizza for lunch.

The students’ names were drawn the week before when Fire Chief Rick Lalonde and Fire Fighter Ray Mikolash visited the students at the Elementary school for a talk on fire prevention week.

Thanks to Lalonde and Mikolash for teaching the students about fire safety; also to Shannon Dodgson who prepared and served the pizza lunch at the department.

The Fire Department hosts the outreach each year, and it’s always a thrill for the students who get to attend.

Stewart Jerome taking his turn as front seat passenger on the fire truck with Fire Chief Rick Lalonde driving.