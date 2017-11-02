Clippin’ for a cause

Dennis had been growing out her hair for several months with intentions to donate it toward the cause of supplying real-hair wigs to individuals who have lost their hair as a result of cancer treatments.

There is a saying that if you have it to give, then give it, and that’s just what Jeanne Dennis from Valemount did with her beautiful locks of wavy hair.

On Saturday, Oct. 21 Dennis visited Sherry Tinsley’s salon, A Cut Above, and Tinsley did the honours of binding the hair into ponytails, using pink elastics of course, and cutting it.

It takes between 8 - 15 ponytails to create one wig, and most donors donate four ponytails. Dennis’ generous locks produced six.

Dennis’ donation for the wigs was made through the Pantene Beautiful Lengths campaign in partnership with the Canadian Cancer Society.

Pantene Beautiful Lengths receives the donations of hair, creates the wigs, and then ships them to Canadian Cancer Society wig banks across Canada. The campaign has received over 70,000 ponytails since its inception in 2007.