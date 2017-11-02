Editorial - Remembering honour

It doesn’t take much persuasion for us to honour those who gave their lives for our freedom. We remember them because of the degree of their sacrifice.

During this season of Remembrance we hear mention of the word honour quite frequently.

While it just makes sense to honour someone who has given their life on the battlefield, or whose job puts them on the front lines so to speak, the concept of honour in general in everyday life appears to be fading.

I think that whoever thought of embedding this time of remembrance into our society by making it an official day of observance, must have understood that part of human nature.

The thing about honour (or lack of it) is that it reveals the degree of disregard for others in ourselves. In other words, the more you honour someone or something, the more aware you are of their feelings and rights, or what they have done for you. The less you honour someone or something, the more disregard for them.

So, why would I say that the concept of honour in our society in general is eroding?

Just the other day a young man came into The Valley Sentinel office to tell me something that he and others had just witnessed in broad daylight.

In Valemount there is a constant stream of truck drivers who park their rigs along the roads parallel to the highway. This is not unusual.

In the afternoon especially there’s a lot of traffic and people around that area because that’s the time travellers tend to stop for a break to eat and gas up. There’s also a lot of local traffic.

To the disgust of a group of witnesses, a person decided to take a leak standing right along that road beside his vehicle. It was in such close proximity to public view that people in the restaurant (Premier Lodge) looking out of the window could have easily seen it.

Too bad no one got a picture, like in the case of the young man caught urinating on a Memorial and subsequently charged a few years ago. Yet, that’s not my point.

Even if that person could have been photographed and subsequently charged, the fact that something like that even happens shows the degree of disregard for respect and honour that is increasingly become commonplace in “modern” society.

As we attend Remembrance Day services this year, let us not only honour the memory of those who sacrificed for our freedom, let us also remember that the freedom they paid such a high price for does not mean the freedom to do whatever we want without regard or respect for others.

In honouring them, let us remember Honour.