Changes coming to McBride Autobody & Towing

Original owner Joe Rupar stated in an interview that he is pleased to announce the change and that he is looking forward to continue working on autobody repairs.

Effective Nov. 1 the towing business portion of McBride Autobody & Towing transitions to new owner Joe Rich of Rich Boyz Mechanical Ltd.

For more than 30 years Rupar had been providing towing service to the Robson Valley. He would like to thank all his clients for their support over the years and wishes good luck to the new operator.

In a brief conversation Joe Rich confirmed that he has secured the contract with BCCA services and the Ministry as well. He will be located at 1098 North Frontage Rd., McBride with his contact number 250-569-2470.

In the meantime, Joe Rupar can be contacted for body shop repair at 250-569-3241 or his cell 250-569-7373.