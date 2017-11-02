Nov 2 - Winter in Jasper National Park

The winter season in Jasper National Park is such a beautiful time to visit. From our snow covered mountain peaks to our lightly dusted forests, the landscape is a winter wonderland awaiting adventure.

Whether you enjoy snowshoeing, skiing, skating, biking or winter walking, the options for winter activities are endless. Take your winter activity experience to the next level, and get out at night to enjoy the second largest dark sky preserve on the planet. Most nights you can look up and see billions of stars dancing overhead (and if you are lucky, the northern lights)! Here are some of the highlights of the months ahead. Don't forget to pick up the brand new edition of the winter Adventure guide which is now available.

Jasper National Park is the place to go snowshoeing in the Canadian Rockies, with a variety of routes to explore in our picturesque winter playground. Catering to all levels and abilities, these well marked trails are a great activity for the whole family. Rentals and guided trips are available, and maps and guidebooks can be found at the Visitor Information Centre. For winter campers, Wapiti campground, just 4 km south of Jasper is open year-round with electrical hook-ups.

There are also some special festivals coming up in the new year to embrace winter. Jasper in January runs from January 11 – 28, 2018 with this year's theme: Adventure, Appetites and Arts, our Parks Canada interpreters are ready to give you a memorable Jasper National Park adventure and cultural winter experience. Learn to Love Winter takes place on Family Day Weekend: February 16 – 19, 2018 offering learn to snow shoe, fat bike, cook bannock, start a fire and track wildlife.