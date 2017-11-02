Robson Valley RCMP Report - Nov 2, 2017

In the evening of Aug. 31, 2017 McBride RCMP responded to a report of a theft of vehicle from the 4300 block of McBride Highway 16 East. Upon arrival members found the stolen vehicle in the ditch and witnesses advised that the suspect ran into the forested area nearby.

Extensive patrols were made by the attending members, and through tenacity and "good old police work", the suspect was located and arrested without incident.

On October 30, Adam John Stayko, 24 years old of Prince George, pled guilty to one count of Theft over $5000 and received 60 days in jail and an 18-month probation sentence.

RCMP are once again reminding everyone to not leave keys in their vehicles, as this allows the vehicle to be stolen with zero effort.

With the winter upon us, please do not leave your vehicle running, unlocked and unattended. A local resident recently learned this lesson when his vehicle was found running and unlocked in downtown McBride by RCMP. The owner was charged with Unsecured Motor Vehicle and issued an $81 fine.