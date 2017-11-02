Remembrance Day Schedules 2017

 Thursday, November 2, 2017 - 00:00

MCBRIDE

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #75

Invites You to Remembrance Day In the spirit of Remembrance

and march in the Parade with us from

Legion Hall 10:30 a.m.

Service at 11:00 a.m.  at the Cenotaph, Steve Kolida Park

Roast Beef dinner 12:15 p.m.

at Legion Hall, 805 4th Avenue,

Dinner is by donation.  Prepared by Beanery 2

Socialize for the afternoon with old friends, make new ones

Everyone Welcome

 

VALEMOUNT

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #266

10:30 a.m.  Parade commences from Valemount Public Library and goes to the Legion Cenotaph

10:45 a.m.  Wreath laying ceremony at the Legion Cenotaph

11:00 a.m.  Service inside the Legion

Following the service enjoy hot dogs, hot chocolate and coffee.

War Heroes Museum will also be open.

Everyone is invited to the Legion for a Potluck Dinner at 5:30 p.m.