Remembrance Day Schedules 2017

MCBRIDE
Royal Canadian Legion Branch #75
Invites You to Remembrance Day In the spirit of Remembrance
and march in the Parade with us from
Legion Hall 10:30 a.m.
Service at 11:00 a.m. at the Cenotaph, Steve Kolida Park
Roast Beef dinner 12:15 p.m.
at Legion Hall, 805 4th Avenue,
Dinner is by donation. Prepared by Beanery 2
Socialize for the afternoon with old friends, make new ones
Everyone Welcome
VALEMOUNT
Royal Canadian Legion Branch #266
10:30 a.m. Parade commences from Valemount Public Library and goes to the Legion Cenotaph
10:45 a.m. Wreath laying ceremony at the Legion Cenotaph
11:00 a.m. Service inside the Legion
Following the service enjoy hot dogs, hot chocolate and coffee.
War Heroes Museum will also be open.
Everyone is invited to the Legion for a Potluck Dinner at 5:30 p.m.