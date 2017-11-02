Government of Canada to commemorate 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele

November 10 marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the Battle of Passchendaele. Some 100,000 members of the Canadian Corps took part in the Battle of Passchendaele. Victory came at a great cost, with more than 4,000 Canadian soldiers being killed and almost 12,000 wounded. Fighting slowly but steadily forward through the mud, Canadians displayed great bravery, with nine of our soldiers earning the Victoria Cross.

In early November, the Government of Canada will send an official delegation to Belgium to attend ceremonies and events commemorating Canadian contributions in the First World War. The delegation will include Veterans, youth, and representatives of regimental and Indigenous organizations. A contingent of the Canadian Armed Forces made up of units and branches that fought in the battle, along with the band of the Royal 22e Regiment, will also participate.

The Honourable Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, and Sherry Romanado, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, made the announcement earlier.

On November 9, the Canadian Armed Forces will lead a Sunset Ceremony and vigil at the Passchendaele Canadian Memorial. A Ceremony of Remembrance and a torchlight procession from the Passchendaele Canadian Memorial in Belgium to the Passchendaele Church will take place November 10. Other events planned during the visit include, a Canada-themed Last Post Ceremony at the Menin Gate in Ypres, ceremonies at the St. Julien Canadian Memorial, the John McCrae Memorial, Hill 62 (Sanctuary Wood) Canadian Memorial and Tyne Cot Cemetery, and the opening of the new Canadian Passchendaele Memorial Garden in the Passchendaele Memorial Park. The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence will attend the ceremony at the Tyne Cot Cemetery on November 10.