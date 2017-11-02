Marie Birkbeck photo

The ever-popular Bonnie Kilroe entertained a full house at the Legion on October 21 with her one woman show The DIVAS – Vegas meets Vaudeville. During the three-hour show, the audience was treated to impersonation acts by no less than twenty-one celebrity performers including Edith Bunker, Lady Gaga, Tina Turner, Marilyn Monroe, Dolly Parton and Cher and others.