Wild River Adventures 2017

Part 1 - Every August for more than 25 years remote rivers, spawning Chinook salmon, and grizzly bears have drawn me from other projects to film these three amazing wonders of nature together. The rivers where I concentrate my time are all part of the Fraser River watershed.

They start their journey from melting snowpacks and glaciers back in the mountains, ever increasing in size as they pick up tributaries along its way to the Fraser River. The water has a voice of its own, sometimes roaring as if in protest as its hurtled downhill and over large rocks, through log jams and around sharp corners. Other times you can barely hear a whisper as the water flows with hardly a ripple. The saying "quiet waters run deep" surely applies to these rivers and creeks as the water depth can change from six inches to 10 feet or more in less than a stones throw.

I really admire the Chinook salmon. They are the largest of the five main Pacific Ocean species, with the other four being the Sockeye, Pink, Chum and Coho. Most of them now as four-year-olds have returned to their natal river where their life began. They have escaped from hungry predators, battled waterfalls and rapids, missed various fishing operations, and some swam over 1000 km up the Fraser River. The odds of them making it back is very slim indeed, as on average two will return to spawn of approximately 6000 eggs that each female will lay.

The grizzly bear is the most feared and respected animal in North America. It is fast and powerful enough to catch and kill an adult moose under the right conditions and every human and animal sits up and takes notice when the "King of the Mountain " enters their space. Grizzlies love eating fresh salmon, and those that live near a salmon-bearing river are very fortunate indeed. The grizzly bear is one of my favorite animals to film and capturing this magnificent creature charging after salmon with water flying everywhere, well what can I say, it doesn't get any better than that.

We humans are creatures of habit and I decided for this year 2017 to return to where I had previous filming success in past years. My plan was to go for ten days; however, I knew the weather could make or break my trip. Lots of rain usually means high, murky water and the bears will then generally spend most of their time forging for berries, grubs, roots and various vegetation in the forest rather then following the rivers. Also, I've observed over the past quarter of a century that the number of Chinook salmon that now return is only a fraction of what it was when I first started filming in 1991. Ambushing for grizzlies with only three or four salmon in the spawning channel can be quite discouraging. The more salmon there are in any given location the better, which translates into lots of action in the water. They are more easily caught by hungry bears which makes for exciting footage to capture.

The first river I checked was higher than normal for mid August and also quite murky, and my big disappointment was that there was hardly any salmon there. A highlight for me to observe - but unfortunately was not able to film - was the very first salmon I saw for the spawning season actually being caught by a mature bald eagle. The struggling salmon had no chance to escape the powerful talons of the eagle that had a firm grip around the gills area. This all happened in a span of about ten seconds, and by the time the eagle had the salmon landed on the gravel bar it spotted me and quickly flew away. Only once before have I seen this extremely rare event and fortunately I was able to film it, which can be seen in my "Journey Home of the Chinook Salmon" film. I explored more areas along the river that evening and next morning without seeing much for spawning Chinooks so I decided to head to another one of my favourite rivers.

By mid afternoon I arrived at my new location and found the river crystal clear and quite low, which is what I hoped for. Now hopefully there will be some decent number of salmon to make things interesting. My thoughts go to when I first came to this river nearly 20 years ago. I had parked my pickup and had decided I would walk for just a few minuets to the river to check for salmon and bear tracks so I didn't bother to bring my camera gear with me. As I broke out of the bush and stepped on to the gravel bar I spotted a grizzly heading in my direction about 50 yards away. I stepped back into the forest and decided to hurry back for my camera, but the bear was gone before I returned. I knew it was a shot in the dark but I decided to try anyway.

