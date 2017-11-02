Through the Lens With Leon Lorenz - Caribou Sheds

Male woodland/mountain caribou shed their antlers in November or December, while the females will often carry them until June after giving birth. This helps them to have more dominance in the prime feeding areas. I found these male caribou antler sheds in mid-September in grassy areas of the alpine where they had been feeding the previous winter. The windswept alpine offers easier feeding and travel; as well, it usually enables them to spot approaching predators like wolves from a great distance.

Copyright © 2017 www.wildlifevideos.ca

Disclaimer: The reproduction of photos and portraits may at times vary due to technical issues. To view the originals, visit www.wildlifevideos.ca