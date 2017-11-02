Succession Planning for Small Business

What is A Succession Plan? In a nutshell, a succession plan is an exit plan; a roadmap that will assist you as an owner of a small or medium-sized business as you begin to plan for ownership and management succession. Statistics show that even though 83% of business owners plan to sell their businesses within the next two to ten years, only a mere 6% have a written plan, and 29% have an unwritten plan and surprisingly enough - 65% have no plan at all!

Why should you have a Succession Plan? Whether you have just started your small business or have been operating for several years, at some point in time you will decide that you want or need to hand over your business to someone else either through sale or acquisition, and it is important to have a succession plan in place.

Having a good exit plan in place will help you to maximize your profits, put you in charge of your exit, and ensure that the business survives. At a time when baby boomers are bracing to retire in the next few years, the market will be flooded with more businesses than there are buyers, so it is suggested that you can expect to have your business on the market for a minimum of eighteen months. Lack of planning and preparation by the seller are cited as the key reasons for a delay or failure to close a sale.

In addition to aiding you in selling your business, having a contingency plan in place will help safeguard you and your business in the event that you are faced with an unexpected emergency like death, divorce, disability or departure of one partner. What does your insurance policy cover? Who will have power of attorney? How will the assets be divided without jeopardizing the business? What happens to your business if you become disabled, or what happens when one party wants to exit? Answers to all of these questions should be set out in writing and kept in a central accessible location. Consult the experts, review and update your plan on a regular basis, and keep your key stakeholders informed.

So, you have decided you want to sell. Do not wait until you are tired to put your business on the market. The last three years of your operation can be the most important in driving sales and preparing for sale. It is advisable to sell when future revenues are even or rising. Identify what it is that you want from the sale - cash, legacy, community service, future involvement or job security? There are several types of buyers for any business - family, employees, external, strategic (competitor or operator of a complementary business), community (employees or stakeholders join forces to form a cooperative or non-profit model), and lastly the Asset Sale, a quick last resort move. It is important to know the type of buyer you are targeting and that each of them comes with their own unique set of pros and cons and each requires a different approach.

As you prepare to put your business on the market, it is important to assess your current business; think of the buyer when you are selling and realize what is NOT working before a buyer tells you. Take the time to maximize cash flow in order to maximize selling price. If you deal with a lot of inventory, now is the time to sell off the products that are taking up space, even if it means selling them at heavily reduced prices.

The whole concept of preparing for a potential sale can appear overwhelming, but you don’t have to do it alone! Help is just a phone call away. Consult with a trusted, neutral sounding board such as Basin Business Advisors as an example, discuss your tax options and concerns with your accountant, review your shareholder agreements and your purchase/sales agreements with your lawyer.

In part two we will cover how to prepare your business for sale including valuing and marketing. For more information on this and other services Basin Business Advisors offer call 1-855-510-2227.

Part 2



In Part 1 of our Succession Planning report (Oct. 19 issue) we covered what a succession plan is and why it is important to have one. We now move on to preparing your business for sale, including valuing and marketing it. Space limitations have necessitated dividing the remainder of the report into two segments. The final segment will be published in a following issue.

Preparing your business for sale

Now that you have decided to take the big step and pass your business on to new owners, there are several steps you need to take to prepare your business for the transition.

Good documentation is of the utmost importance to both buyer and seller. Start now to create a folder containing the following: A copy of a minimum of three to five years detailed and reliable financials, your Marketing Plan, Business Plan, supplier agreements, customer service agreements, financial commitments, loans and notes payable, employee job descriptions, and up to date equipment maintenance schedules. Your folder should also include a detailed equipment and asset list with fair market values for each item.

Keep your key stakeholders informed of the progress of the pending transaction.

Ask yourself, “Can the business operate without me, or am I the business?” During the workshop one person shared that she was an employee in a thriving business. Customers were beating down the door to buy the product and support the business. The employee eventually moved on to other ventures and it was not long before the business was struggling and eventually shut its doors. It turns out that those that followed in her position could not replicate the personality and the welcoming atmosphere that had made the business so popular.

First impressions count! Keep your premises as neat and clean as possible. The next person to walk through your doors could be a potential buyer.

Think turn key. Could a new owner start operating immediately with no disruption?

Valuing your business

There are three different methods for setting a selling price for your business. With the Income Method, value of the business is determined based on its ability to generate a desired economic benefit to the owner, while the Asset Approach determines the value of the business based on the fair market value of the property, buildings, equipment and other assets. The third method, the Market Approach establishes the business value in comparison to historic sales involving similar businesses in the same or similar marketplace, but is often not applicable in smaller centers as there are fewer if any similar businesses to compare to.

Who can do a Business Valuation?

When it comes to valuing your business it is advisable to get several valuations from different sources. Some but not all realtors may be able to help, as can some, but not all accountants. Small businesses in BC can obtain a valuation and other advice and assistance from Venture Connect; contact your Basin Business Advisor (BBA) for more information. A medium-small business may want to enlist the services of a Chartered Business Valuator. Remember, there is always a chance that the selling price will be different than the asking price.

A buyer may have to look at sources and resources for financing a purchase - self financing, family or friends, vendor financing, traditional lenders such as banks, or non-traditional lenders like Community Futures, Futurepreneur, and Women’s Enterprise Centre to name a few. Financing from traditional lenders may be available for a portion of the tangible assets, property and equipment, and they may cover intangible assets but not the cost of ongoing purchases. Intangible assets such as Good Will or Intellectual Property are rarely financeable by traditional lenders, although a non-traditional lender may consent to partial financing. On occasion, the vendor may also agree to finance a portion of the purchase. For further information on financing contact BBA.

In review, your succession plan should be a unique reflection of your organization. Review and update your succession plan regularly. This ensures you reassess your hiring needs and determine where the employees identified in the succession plan are in their development. Develop procedure manuals for essential tasks carried out by key positions. Include step-by-step guidelines.

Allow adequate time to prepare successors. The earlier they are identified, the easier it is on the individual to be advanced and on other employees within your organization who will know whether certain options are available to them.

In the final following segment we will examine marketing your business and how to avoid some of the common mistakes made when deciding to sell a business.