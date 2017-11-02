McBride Business Walk 2017

On Monday, Oct. 30 the McBride Business Walk began at 9:00 a.m. and was completed by noon. Over 35 local businesses in the community were visited, with more visits to come on Thursday and Friday in order to cover the entire business community.

Business Walks have become a part of the Business Retention and Expansion Program as a means of implementing input from business owners into Village planning.

Part of the program involves a survey asked by participants about the current state of the business, as well as any positive feedback or challenges regarding business growth, and input on what could be done to help businesses thrive.

Participants in the survey included the Mayor, all Village Councillors, the Economic Community Development Coordinator, a Workplace BC representative from the Robson Valley Support Society (RVSS), three Provincial Government Department representatives, the local High School Principal and local Bank Manager. There was positive feedback from many of the local businesses.

Karen Dube, CEDC of the Village, hopes to have the results and public report available by the end of November. If anyone has been missed in providing input and feedback, feel free to contact the Village office at 250-569-2229 and speak to Karen.