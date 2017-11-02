Time - Space - Equation: Margaret McKirdy’s clay people

When I was first invited into the home of Angus and Margaret McKirdy at their farm outside of Valemount, the year was 1977. Margaret showed me into her greenhouse that was attached to one end of the house. There on glass shelving was an assortment of sculpted figurines. As she introduced each one and explained the personality or subject matter behind the finished piece, I began to see the broad spectrum of the valley’s history and pioneers. Hotel owners, farmers, lumberjacks, storekeepers, and friends were represented. Not being familiar with all the local characters at that time, I didn’t see the unique detailed resemblance and the accuracy that Margaret had created. Later I would come to recognize the personalities and appreciate her art form. With her permission I and another photographer took pictures of her work. I later included Margaret’s “Clay People” in an article in the Yellowhead Magazine. Her work has been featured in numerous art exhibits in the Robson Valley and Prince George. Presented here is a sampling of her clay sculptures.

The Rubberband Gun Kid.

Art Hart and a bottle.

Fisherman on a rock.

The Blacksmith.

“Farmer and the Pigs” on the cover of the Yellowhead Magazine featuring Margaret McKirdy’s art form.

A local First Nations woman.

Logging by horse.

Clay figures displayed in Angus and Margaret McKirdy’s greenhouse.