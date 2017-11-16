Trans Mountain responds to outcry against spawning deterrents in creek beds

Controversy began swirling around the installation of plastic mats in streams across the province placed there by Trans Mountain over the summer, with Swift Creek in Valemount being one of them.

Once conservation groups and environmental activists discovered that the mats, which is actually plastic snow fencing, were placed in streams where salmon spawn, complaints were made to the NEB and other agencies.

“I’ve submitted a formal complaint to the province’s Forest and Land Compliance and Enforcement Branch,” said Lynn Perrin, who volunteers with the PIPE UP Network in Abbotsford, in a Dogwood media release.

“If the NEB won’t enforce the law, I would like our B.C. Conservation Officers to remove this garbage from our salmon streams,” stated Perrin, who accused Kinder Morgan of tampering with fish habitat.

As it turns out, B.C. Conservation Officers didn’t have a chance to remove the material, at least at Swift Creek, since activists took matters into their own hands, an action which raised concern over the safety of already-spawned nests, and may have actually harmed existing nests.

Ali Hounsell, spokesperson for the Trans Mountain Project says that the intention of the installation of the netting was meant as a preventive measure aimed at protecting spawning fish.

“As part of our fisheries protection program, our team was installing the preventive measures aimed at protecting spawning fish.

“The use of spawning deterrents ahead of migration periods has proven to be a very effective mitigation measure to avoid harm to fish, and was one tool Trans Mountain was utilizing as part of our commitment to build the Project in a way that minimizes impacts to the environment.”

To sum it up, the method is used to deter salmon from spawning in areas where the creek beds might later become disturbed during pipeline construction.

The controversy arose in that the NEB considered the activity to be within the definition of “construction”, set out in the Project Certificate, which prohibits construction until all permits are in place.

Trans Mountain has since withdrawn its request to the NEB to install additional spawning deterrents and adds that they will be re-assessing those specific water-crossings and determining if they need to adjust their construction methodologies to meet their commitments to minimize environmental impacts.

Hounsell also stated that they reiterate their intention to remove the spawning deterrent mats that are already installed at an appropriate time after spawning, and that the mats at all but two of the sites were scheduled to be removed this past week.