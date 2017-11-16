Renovations underway on new Library and Museum Building in McBride

According to the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George, the McBride and District Library Association and the Valley Museum and Archives, renovations and construction are underway at the new Library and Museum Building at 521 Main Street in McBride in order to make the building safe and ready for occupancy.

The information stated that the occupancy status of the building had required a change from its previous classification of "business" to "public assembly”. The changes, required by both the BC Building Code and the Architects Act, and based on the information submitted with the building permit application, must be signed off by a qualified engineer and architect.

Since the engineer who had initially assisted with the project did not have authority to sign off on both the architectural and engineering aspects of the work, another engineer had to be brought in.

Work was delayed until a third party architectural engineer could assess what was completed to date, and also determine what else was needed in order to get the work signed off.

Efforts are being made to proceed with the work in order to have the facility safe and ready for move in as soon as possible.