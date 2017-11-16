Back-up power supply averts outage

Usually these are delivered when the power outage is expected to last a few hours.

Those of us who live in the valley are accustomed to receiving this occasional message on our phones that goes something like this, “This is a notice from BC Hydro that there will be a planned power outage...”

Intake at Castle Creek hydro plant archive photo

One such notice was delivered to Valemount residents on Tuesday, Nov. 7, advising of a power outage scheduled between 6:00 and 8:00 pm.

Fortunately, it never came to pass.

According to Bob Gammer, Northern Community Relations Manager for BC Hydro, they were able to supply Valemount and McBride and those on the circuit that goes all the way to the end of the line at Dome creek with power from the back-up diesel station in McBride and the independent Castle Mountain Hydro producer.

The planned outage was to give crews sufficient time to repair a broken cross-arm on a transmission line structure.

The line was dangling low near the ground and was therefore unsafe, so repair was needed as quickly as possible, which requires an outage in order to carry that out safely. The location of the damaged cross-arm was north of the Brocklehurst substation just north of Kamloops. That whole line (138,000 volts) runs all the way to Valemount.

“They were able to configure things such that they could use those two stations to supply enough electricity to carry all of the customer load that comes out of the Valemount substation – all the circuits in the Valemount area, up to Tete Jaune and Moose Lake, and up through Dunster & McBride and Dome Creek,” commented Gammer. “All of that was serviced, even though south of there was without power when they did the repair.”

The back-up diesel station in McBride has been there for the last several years, and with independent, private companies such as Castle Mountain Hydro generating their own power and feeding it on to the BC Hydro grid, it makes life a whole lot easier for customers in the Robson Valley.