Robson Valley RCMP Report

The first snowfall of the year on Halloween brought a series of collisions on both Highway 16 and Highway 5. Valemount RCMP responded to reports of collisions and vehicles in ditches with unknown occupants. One collision, vehicle vs a semi, had the passenger and driver of the car transported to Jasper hospital for treatment. Police are reminding motorists to slow down with the changing road conditions.

Positive Ticket winner

In September the Valemount RCMP along with Petro Canada drew a name for the positive ticket campaign that was held over June, July and August. Valemount RCMP members gave tickets to youth in the community for various things including wearing a helmet when biking, biking on the right side of the road or answering a trivia question. The youth then were able to redeem their ticket for a free Slushy from the Petro Canada. On November 9, 2017

Valemount RCMP presented Lily Belle Funk with a Gift Certificate from the Best Western for herself and nine of her friends for a pizza party and swimming. Pictured below are Cst. Tyler Jensen, Lily-Belle Funk and Jason Vanderwilk. Thank you to the Best Western Valemount and Petro Canada for making this campaign possible.









Break and Entry

In June of 2017, Robert SHERWOOD and Richard HELEWKA were arrested for breaking into a house on Starview Road, Valemount BC. The house was basically gutted, with several appliances removed and the house destroyed up to a value of $100,000. A warrant was conducted on three vehicles, which resulted in some property being returned to the owners. Both SHERWOOD and HELEWKA were held in custody and plead guilty to the following offences: HELEWKA: Break and Enter, Jail 6 months; possession of stolen property, Jail 6 months; Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle, two-year Driving Prohibition. SHERWOOD: Break and Enter, Jail 105 days; Possession of Stolen Property, Jail 105 days.

This is a great example of having vigilant neighbours calling the police when there is suspicious activity in the neighbourhood. Had the neighbours not called the police, Valemount RCMP would not have known the owners of the house were being victimized. As a reminder, if you see suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, please call the Valemount RCMP and make a report.