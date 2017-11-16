Letter to the Editor - Nov 16

In 2015 a B.C. conservation officer on Vancouver Island was suspended for defying orders from his superiors to kill two eight week old black bear cubs. A veterinarian found the cubs to be well and they were transferred to The North Island Wildlife Center on Vancouver Island. They were released to the wild on June 24, 2016 at 18 months, wearing GPS collars to track movement, heart rate, temperature and hibernation routines in the wild. Six other bears from the wildlife center were also released.

The mother of these cubs was shot by a conservation officer for repeatedly stealing meat from a residential freezer. I hope that we can protect the bears and ourselves by observing carefully researched outlines for doing so. If you are interested see references at the end.

It’s a privilege, in the modern world, to live with wildlife. Many people successfully cohabit with their furry and feathered neighbours. We consider our marsh side acreage south of Valemount B.C. a “safe zone” for wildlife. We don’t freak out when the bears wander through the yard every year. We do freak out when they are there and we can’t find the camera! We share the peas with the deer. Birds enjoy the garden and the weasel lives under the house.

Kat and Mike Beeson, 2017

The Get Bear Smart Society www.bearsmart.com

Bear aware www.bearaware.com

----------------------------------------------------------------

Letters to the Editor: We do not publish anonymous letters, so please include your name and contact information so that we can verify that you wrote the letter. All letters are the opinion of the writer and not The Valley Sentinel. We reserve the right to edit letters for length, clarity or compliance with the current standards of public taste.

Submit your letter to the Publishing Editor by email at publisher@valley-sentinel.com or drop by The Valley Sentinel office.