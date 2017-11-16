McBride Special Council Meeting Notes - Nov 16, 2017 Issue

On Thursday Nov. 2 the Village of McBride held a Special Meeting at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers. In attendance were Mayor Loranne Martin, Coun. Harold Edwards, Coun. Lucille Green, Coun. Rosemary Hruby, Coun. Rick Thompson and CFO Claudia Frost, as well as two members of the public and one from the press.

Also attending were two delegates with presentations for Village Council, Eric Burton of Factor 5 Group and Chris Morgan of R. Radloff and Associates.

The first presentation by Burton of Factor 5 Group was on the CASE Housing Study, which was scheduled to be presented earlier in the year, but due to miscommunication had to be postponed.

Burton had a draft form for the McBride Economic Development Study for the process of concepts and ideas for continuing on with the project in a variety of ways. The draft provided a vision, mission, goals and strategic objectives through a variety of ideas to see a plan move forward.

The draft and discussion were left for Village Council to review and to decide whether to move forward and in what fashion.

The second presentation was on the Water Intake Budget and process by Engineer Chris Morgan of R. Radloff and Associates. The presentation and subsequent discussions involved the status of the project, work done to date, and also anticipated completion by the end of November, weather permitting.

Of concern for Council was the present cost overruns of approximately $21,000 to date and suggestions as to be able to cut future areas of costs were requested.

The meeting was recessed to move to in camera status at 7:27 p.m.