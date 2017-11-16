Help fill The Cupboard

As wild fires raged across our province last summer and sent people from their homes with little more than the clothes on their backs, communities scrambled to create Comfort Centres to provide some temporary relief for the evacuees, offering towels, bedding and toiletries.

See a need within the community? Find a way to fill the void. That is just what Bobbie Roe of the New Life Church did.

Once our local centre closed there was still a fair bit of supplies left over, so rather than sending them out of town to thrift shops or other destinations, Valemount New Life Centre decided to open THE CUPBOARD in the basement of their church (1245 1st Ave).

THE CUPBOARD will have bedding and small household items available to persons and families in need. Donations of bedding, pillows, towels and other household linens, as well as dishes and small appliances are appreciated; however, they respectfully request that you do not drop off clothing at this location.

THE CUPBOARD is also in need of metal shelving units. If you have an extra one in your garage or basement, please consider donating it to the cause.

Contact Bobbie at 250-566-4687.