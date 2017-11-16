Rememberance Day 2017

Remembrance Day ceremonies were well attended in Valemount, with a packed Legion Hall following the laying of the wreaths.

Lynn Lawless played Last Post and Rouse and Chaplain Dee McEachern led in readings, song and prayer.

The Valemount Elementary School choir presented Heal the World/Revolution and Poster & Essay Poetry Winner Tatianna Broersma, who had earlier also laid a wreath on behalf of the people of Holland who were liberated by our troops, read her poem “This is what war was like”.

The RCL Branch 266 provided free hot beverages and hot dogs for those who stayed for lunch.

Guests at the hall were joined later by Bob Zimmer, MP Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies, who had attended ceremonies earlier in McBride, and presented some of the attendees with a Challenge Coin.

Remembrance Day 2017 - McBride

By Allan Frederick

Saturday Nov. 11 saw a smaller group of attendees from earlier years at the Remembrance Day Ceremony at the McBride Cenotaph at Steve Kolida Park.

While the temperature was around zero degrees, the wind sent a chill over those attending the ceremony.

Members of the local RCMP detachment, wearing their Red Serge uniforms, led the procession down Main Street from the Legion Hall. Dave Hruby was Parade Marshall, with members of the fire department, ambulance and the Elks Royal Purple group also in the march.

The singing of O Canada was led by Carol Hammar and Beth Frederick, who also sang the Hymn and God Save the Queen during the ceremony, accompanied by Keith Berg. The reading was given by Detta Smith, followed by Last Post and, after two minutes of silence, the Reveille (Keith Berg).

Legion President Brad Kope laid the first wreath, followed by MP Bob Zimmer who attended the ceremony.

Councillor Rick Thompson laid a wreath on behalf of MLA Shirley Bond, while Mayor Loranne Martin presented the Village’s wreath, followed by presentations by members of the RCMP, local businesses, and residents.

The Legion Prayer completed the ceremony and the parade returned to the Legion Hall.

Donna Perkins and Andy Werner of the Beanery 2 Bistro prepared this year’s luncheon and approximately 65 people attended the roast beef dinner at 12:30 at the Legion Hall.

Valemount Remembrance

Day Poster, Poem and

Essay Contest winners

By Marie Birkbeck

The Annual Remembrance Day Poster, Poem and Essay contest sponsored by the Royal Canadian Legion saw more entries from the Valemount Schools than they have had in recent history.

On Friday, Nov. 10, RCL #266 President Pete Pearson, and Vice President Eugene Jamin attended the Remembrance Day assemblies at Valemount Elementary and Secondary schools to announce the first and second place winners of the contest.

Winning entries will be sent on to compete with other winning entries from other schools within the Zone.

Back Row (left to right): RCL Vice President Eugene Jamin, Cst. Marc Tremblay, RCL President Pete Pearson.

(Left to right) Primary Colour: 1st Lilja Hunt Johnson, 2nd Marisalie (Missy) Pardo; Primary Black & White: 1st Arayah-Lynn Tinsley-Dawson, 2nd Piper L'Hirondelle (missing); Junior Colour: 1st Rachael Markham, 2nd Layla Hocken; Junior Black & White: 1st Paige Haynes, 2nd Kirby Scheller.

Back Row (left to right): Cst. Marc Tremblay, Peggy Hubley, RCL Vice-President Eugene Jamin.

(Left to right) Intermediate Colour: 1st Garrett Nash (missing), 2nd Savannah Silverstein; Intermediate Black & White: 1st Karli Lawless, 2nd Riley Hill; Poem: 1st Tatianna Broersma, 2nd Kendra Mueck; Essay: 1st Blair Watson, RCL President Pete Pearson.





