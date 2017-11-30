Robson Valley RCMP Report - Nov 30/17 issue

On Nov. 21 at approximately 6:00 pm the Valemount RCMP received a report of a serious motor vehicle collision between two tractor-trailer units on Highway 16 near Yellowhead Lake.

Initial reports received indicated a possible fire and dangerous chemicals at the scene. Jasper RCMP were the first to arrive on scene and confirmed the 58 year-old male driver, and sole occupant of the westbound tractor trailer unit was deceased. Further investigation revealed no fire occurred and no dangerous chemicals were present. The male driver of the other tractor trailer was transported to Jasper for treatment. Highway 16 was closed in both directions until late morning the following day.

On Nov. 22 at approximately 11:44 am the Valemount RCMP responded to a report of another head-on collision between a northbound Hyundai Elantra and southbound tractor-trailer unit on Highway 5 South. Upon police arrival it was confirmed the 30 year-old male driver and sole occupant of the Hyundai Elantra was deceased. Investigation revealed the Hyundai Elantra lost control on slushy road conditions, and subsequently crossed the center lane into the path of the oncoming southbound tractor-trailer unit that was unable to avoid a collision. Highway 5 was closed temporarily in both directions and later opened to alternating traffic.

On Nov. 23 at approximately 3:30 pm the Valemount RCMP received a report of a tractor-trailer rollover collision on Highway 5 near the Blackman Road intersection. Emergency services were on scene quickly, and discovered a southbound tractor-trailer on its side in the southbound ditch, and a 39 year-old male driver unconscious who had to be extracted from the vehicle with assistance from the Valemount Fire Department. The male driver and sole occupant was taken to the Valemount Health Centre and later transported to Prince George for further care. The male driver succumbed to his injuries and died the following day.

The Valemount RCMP continue to investigate all three of these serious incidents, and remind motorists to reduce speed, and recognize changing road conditions to prevent future collisions.

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

- Submitted by R.J.(Bob) Dean Sgt. Detachment Commander, Robson Valley Regional RCMP, Valemount and McBride Detachments, Nov. 21, 2017

Earlier this month police presence was detected at the old mill site off Cedarside Rd. but this was no ordinary police call, a need in the community was identified within the community.

It was brought to the attention of the Valemount RCMP that some seniors and single parents within the community could not afford or did not have the ability to obtain wood to heat their homes as they had limited resources.

With the help of the Valemount Junior Rangers we loaded, delivered and unloaded the wood to the community members in need.

The Valemount RCMP, along with community members, Owen Torgerson and Korie Marshall, Dave and Holly Blanchette, Vern Mickelson and Evan Scheller cut and split the firewood.

Approximately ten cords of firewood were cut, with seven being delivered to the community members identified in need.

The Valemount RCMP would like to thank the previously mentioned community members for their time and resources in getting this done. Thanks also goes to Valemount Community Forest Company for the logs, Cedar Valley Holdings for the use of their log moving equipment and operator Cody, the Junior Rangers, and Commanders Becky Bains and Eugene Jamin, and a big thanks to Jason Alexander for the use of his property to store and cut the wood.

If there are any other community members requiring firewood please contact the RCMP at 250-566-4466.



