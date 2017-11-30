Local RCMP Officers receive awards

Two local RCMP officers from the McBride and Valemount detachments recently received awards at the Police Honours Night in Victoria, an annual occasion for the province to recognize members of the RCMP and independent police services who have performed an exemplary service for British Columbians.

Both local officers received the Meritorious Service Award for showing exemplary performance that enhances the image of police officers in British Columbia. The award is given to officers who clearly demonstrated that they acted in a manner significantly beyond the standard normally expected.

Corporal Kyle Ushock, while servicing at the Campbell River detachment and now at the McBride detachment, was recognized for using exceptional judgement while dealing with a male barricaded inside his home while armed with a rifle.

Constable Marc Tremblay, while servicing at the Chetwynd detachment and now with the Valemount detachment, was recognized for his work in searching for and staying with an injured male who had crashed his ATV down a steep embankment.