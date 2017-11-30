Through The Lens With Leon Lorenz - Nov 30

One of the reasons for the declining moose population in northern BC is that many of the moose are losing their calves to predators like wolves and grizzly bears. Over the past decade of filming this pristine wilderness I've observed that maybe only 10% of the cows have their offspring with them by late September. Along with predation the continued hunting for the large breeding bulls adds to the downward spiral of this once plentiful animal of the north country.

