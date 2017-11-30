Trans Mountain, contractors showcase job opportunities for pipeline project

Trans Mountain representatives and contractors for the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion project held an open house on Tues., Nov. 28 at the Best Western in Valemount.

Organized in conjunction with the Valemount & Area Chamber of Commerce, the meeting provided an opportunity for those interested in job opportunities related to the pipeline to meet personally with the different contractors at host tables.

WorleyParsonsCord was one of the companies on hand to meet with the public and discuss hiring options.

Kate Stebbings gave a brief update and review of the Trans Mountain pipeline project. According to Stebbings, work on the workers accommodation camp for Valemount has been pushed back nine months.

Among the tables were representatives of Ledcor-Sicim, WorleyParsonsCord, Stantec, WorleyParsons, and Ledcor Sicim Workforce Hosting. Ledcor Sicim Limited Partnership (LSLP) is the construction contractor for Spreads 3 and 4 of the project, which includes the areas of Clearwater, Blue River and Valemount.

WorleyParsonsCord is in charge of the Edmonton Terminal and pump stations, and monitoring and inspection will be under Stantec (facilities) and WorleyParsons (pipeline).

A variety of positions need to be filled, from various trades to administrative and managerial roles.

Overall, there was a good turnout from the public.

Trans Mountain representatives visit Valemount on a regular basis to keep the public informed of its progress.