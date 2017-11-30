- Home
- Current News
- Sledding
- Columns
- Leonard Frazer
- Community Calendar
- Classifieds
- About
- Search
Trans Mountain, contractors showcase job opportunities for pipeline project
Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 00:00 Dianne St. Jean
Organized in conjunction with the Valemount & Area Chamber of Commerce, the meeting provided an opportunity for those interested in job opportunities related to the pipeline to meet personally with the different contractors at host tables.
Among the tables were representatives of Ledcor-Sicim, WorleyParsonsCord, Stantec, WorleyParsons, and Ledcor Sicim Workforce Hosting. Ledcor Sicim Limited Partnership (LSLP) is the construction contractor for Spreads 3 and 4 of the project, which includes the areas of Clearwater, Blue River and Valemount.
WorleyParsonsCord is in charge of the Edmonton Terminal and pump stations, and monitoring and inspection will be under Stantec (facilities) and WorleyParsons (pipeline).
A variety of positions need to be filled, from various trades to administrative and managerial roles.
Trans Mountain spokesperson Kate Stebbings provided a brief update on the progress of the project, in which she mentioned that the workers accommodation camp, set to be built just south of Valemount, has been pushed back by nine months.
Overall, there was a good turnout from the public.
Trans Mountain representatives visit Valemount on a regular basis to keep the public informed of its progress.