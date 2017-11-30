Business Watch - R & R Rehabilitation Services

MacMaster has started up a new venture in McBride as a Therapist Assistant under the name of R & R Rehabilitation Services.

Former McBride resident Jana MacMaster, along with her family, has returned to the Robson Valley after an absence of 15 years.

Her business consists of three separate and important sections that she feels will benefit the community that she was brought up in.

Firstly, she offers respite targeted for seniors who need help, including care giving, meal preparation and/or baths.

MacMaster also provides social organization, such as seniors’ games and activities, as a part of her business.

The third aspect of her business is assisting local physiotherapist Michele Read with some of her clients in following up on their exercise and care requirements.

Jana MacMaster stated that she is excited to be back in the Robson Valley, and to give back to the community in new and innovative ways.

R & R Rehabilitation Services can be reached at 250-569-4233 or by email at jkmacmaster@gmail.com. You can also visit her website at www.rrrehabservices.ca.

Physiotherapy at the Gym

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of Northern Health Authority, Healthy Communities BC in both McBride and Valemount, Robson Valley Physiotherapy and the Robson Valley Rec Centres, a new physiotherapy (P/T) program is available to residents of the Robson Valley who have had joint replacements or suffer from injuries, disabilities, arthritis, chronic pain, back pain, or poor balance.

Keltie Carmichael, Manager of Northern Health Authority for the Robson Valley, stated that the program came about after a group of local citizens voiced a concern that felt many individuals in the area were going without physiotherapy due to socio-economic conditions, the inconvenience of having to go to either Prince George or Kamloops for P/T, or those on limited income that could not afford to pay for regular treatments. A lot of research and coordination of services took place behind the scenes before this project could be launched.

Funded by Northern Health, and utilizing the resources within the Valley and the exercise equipment in the Valemount Rec Centre and the McBride Fit Pit, Physiotherapy at the Gym started in early November, and runs once a week in each of the two communities. Valemount sessions are Wednesdays from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 10 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., McBride sessions run Thursdays 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. –-11:00 a.m.

Under the direction of Michelle Read, BScPT, several clients will be in the gym at the same time, creating a “cluster care” approach, but the physiotherapist assisted gym sessions are customized to meet the needs of the individual. Certified Rehab Assistant Jana McMaster will be joining her in the exercise room over the coming weeks.

Carmichael specified that the program is, so far, a pilot program that will continue as long as the enrolment stays at a viable rate. The response to date has been overwhelming, with thirty-one participants enrolled in the program.

All participants must have either a doctor’s referral or an individual physiotherapy assessment with Michelle Read, Registered Physiotherapist.

To find out if you qualify for this program, ask your family doctor, or call Michelle at Robson Valley Physiotherapy at 250-569-0053.