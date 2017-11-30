Fire Departments obtain asset for fire fighting

After a long day of driving last week the McBride and Valemount Fire Departments have obtained a fire fighting asset in the form of large totes of fire retardant foam. Leaving from McBride in the early morning, Fire Chief Dave Hruby and firefighter Allan Frederick drove down to Cache Creek where they were able to load six large totes, approximately 2,500 pounds each, of foam.

McBride Fire Chief Dave Hruby supervising the unloading of totes of fire retardant foam given to the Department at no charge. Allan Frederick photo

They delivered four totes to the Valemount Fire Hall and two totes to the McBride Fire Hall.The totes were from the Cache Creek area and were provided by the City of Fort McMurray this past fire season to help with fire fighting issues in the area, and were made available at no charge for any fire departments willing and able to pick them up.McBride, with the assistance of the local Home Hardware, were able to unload their totes into the fire hall.The totes were valued at approximately $5,000 each and have a long shelf life of about 20+ years.