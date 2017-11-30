- Home
- Current News
- Sledding
- Columns
- Leonard Frazer
- Community Calendar
- Classifieds
- About
- Search
Fire Departments obtain asset for fire fighting
Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 00:00 Allan Frederick
They delivered four totes to the Valemount Fire Hall and two totes to the McBride Fire Hall.
The totes were from the Cache Creek area and were provided by the City of Fort McMurray this past fire season to help with fire fighting issues in the area, and were made available at no charge for any fire departments willing and able to pick them up.
McBride, with the assistance of the local Home Hardware, were able to unload their totes into the fire hall.
The totes were valued at approximately $5,000 each and have a long shelf life of about 20+ years.
More Current Stories
- Village of McBride CAO resigns position
- RVSS – a continuing strength for community outreach and support
- Reflections - Light in the Darkness
- Health & Wellness - Supporting someone with cancer
- Editorial - And the good news is . . .
- MP Zimmer Stands Up for Lawful Firearms Owners at Committee Meeting
- Business Watch - R & R Rehabilitation Services