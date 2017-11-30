Village of McBride CAO resigns position

CAO Cheryl Martens has given notice to the Mayor and Council of the Village of McBride on Nov. 15, effective to the end of her six-month probation period Jan. 4, 2018.
Because of the Christmas and New Year holiday break, Martens’ last official work date will be December 22.
Martens indicated that she wants to leave on a positive note.
She also said that she has enjoyed working with the staff, and that they were great to work with.
“It is too bad that it didn’t work out,” said Martens during the interview, citing no other reason for her departure.
Martens came to McBride from Saskatchewan. Once their home construction is completed and sold, future plans are to remain in BC.
Martens has been with the Village of McBride since July 4 of this year, replacing the former CAO who resigned in May of 2017 after almost two years in the position.