Pantry Party Fundraiser – good time for a good cause

It was good times for a good cause on Friday night, Nov. 17 at the Valemount Legion Hall where a multiple of local talent performed on behalf of the Pantry Party Fundraiser, an event organized by Gord Peters to raise money for the local food bank.
The hall packed in about a hundred guests, many who hit the dance floor once things got going.
Earlier in the evening Helen Harmon from the Golden Seniors Lodge read out a piece, to everyone’s amusement, about the generational gap of “being green”.
Just over nine hundred dollars was collected at the door, and along with an additional donation of $400 from the Firm Foundation Christian Outreach, a total of $1,320 was raised.
Gord Peters, Helen Harmon and Wayne Brown.
Dianne St. Jean photo
Valemount's renowned Midnight Howlers, with special guest bass player Silvio
Gislimberti (back).