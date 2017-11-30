Santa Claus comes to McBride

Kids in McBride had a chance to put in their requests to Santa early in the Season.

The small procession went down the street with sirens and lights to draw attention to the community that Santa Claus was on board the fire truck and visiting the kids in McBride.

On Friday evening Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. local RCMP and the McBride & District Volunteer Fire Department escorted a special visitor down Main Street in McBride.

The procession ended at the Elks Hall where Santa had the opportunity to meet with the children who came to sit and talk with him.

There were crafts for the children, and hot chocolate was offered to all visitors at the hall.

Outside the hall, the fire department provided a burn barrel for folks to warm up by.