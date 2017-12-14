What Will Become of Valemountain Days?

For almost forty years Valemountain Days has been a long-standing tradition in Valemount, at one time being the one summer festival that residents of the Valley have looked forward to attending, with purportedly many people planning their trips back to their hometown around this event.

Logging events were one of the highlights of Valemountain Days. Here, local Brendan Taylor takes a spill at log rolling. Archive photos by Marie Birkbeck

The three-day affair featured all sorts of events, literally something for everyone - parade street games, sidewalk sales, Pageant Queen competition, soft ball tournament, horseshoe tournaments, concessions, raffles, bingo and games of chance, and oh, so much more! Sundays were set aside for the ever-popular Logger Events which always drew an excited crowd.

As near as I can gather from the locals, in the early days virtually every club and organization in the Village had a role to play in the festival and an opportunity to put a little money into their bank accounts.

Over time that slowly changed. The Association has always been fraught with obstacles and hurdles, very high financial barriers that many fair-goers do not see. The cost of the insurance alone for the event is very high, trying to bring in a midway is nearly impossible due to scheduling of the venues, and almost always too few people doing too much of the work creating volunteer burn out.

The Marquee tent used for Valemountain Days. Archive photos by Marie Birkbeck

Through peaks and valleys, successes and some not so successful endeavours, numerous individuals and teams have stepped forward and volunteered their time and efforts, thinking they will be the ones that will turn this event around and make it the ‘go-to’.

In recent years though, Valemountain Days and its organizing committee, Valemount Community Sports Day Association (VCSDA) has reached an all time low in participation at both the organizing and attendance levels. Lack of response sends a silent message that can be heard loud and clear, as long as we allow ourselves to hear it.

As reported in a recent issue of the Rocky Mountain Goat, and confirmed to Sentinel staff by VCSDA Treasurer Barb Shepherd, the future of Valemountain Days is in limbo. Not enough people showed up at the AGM to hold an election, and now there are rumours and threats of dissolving the organization and handing the financial assets over to the Village of Valemount.

WHOA!! Wait a minute! That’s a great idea and sounds good in theory, but it is not that simple. Bylaws are written to protect the interest of the members and the assets of a club; and technically and legally, the current board of VCSDA cannot do this. They are bound by their own bylaws to follow protocol, which entails calling a special meeting of the membership to change an unalterable clause at the bottom of their bylaws.

The current bylaw reads in part “… on dissolution, … remaining assets shall be transferred to the Valemount Recreation Commission (VRC).”

Say WHO? VRC is defunct and has been for who knows how many years. According to a former CAO in the Village Office, the VRC was the organization that took care of the arena before the Regional District took it over. No one can give anything to a defunct organization.

In my three or four years on the board, two in Executive positions, I was unable to find any formal records from the early days of the Association - just snippets of information in the odd issue of the newspapers of the day.

We must ask what happened to all the minutes and financial records of this public organization? But that is a moot point. The one record that did surface was a copy of the Constitution and Bylaws that was registered on April 19, 2011, with BC Registrar of Companies. The document states that “the purpose of the Society shall be: a) to promote and organize a Sport day weekend in Valemount annually. To govern and supervise all events. b) to raise funds for the purpose of improving the sports grounds.”

There is an obvious disconnect between what the bylaws read, and what the group has done over the years. In the ten years I have been in Valemount there has not been as much as a can of paint purchased to improve the sports grounds. It almost seems as if the right hand does not know what the left hand is doing.

The bylaws are very generic, being modelled after the simple Schedule B of the Societies Act. Except for the last clause, there is nothing specific to the local organization and the weekend they have been entrusted to organize.

The way I interpret these bylaws, by default, every resident of Valemount and surrounding area are members of this community organization! There are no membership fees, and no membership rosters; basically, the only ones whose names go on record are those of the executive and the directors that are elected each year – if they happen to hold an election.

So that leaves the entire community in a bit of a quandary.

We have assigned a select group of people to organize and execute the annual summer festival. But, they are not “the club”, and they are not supposed to do it alone.

They now want to dissolve VCSDA. They owe it to us, Joe Public, to offer transparency and accountability. What about the bank account? What about the huge Marquee tent that was purchased with CBT funding in 2014?

I have no doubt in mind that Valemountain Days as we all knew it is an event whose time has come, and it is probably time to put it to bed. But, that cannot be done with one simple motion.

The current board has called a meeting for Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. upstairs in the Arena.

People, this is your club, your function, and your responsibility. Attend the meeting so this issue can finally be resolved once and for all, and be put to rest properly.

Respectfully,

Marie Birkbeck