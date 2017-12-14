Robson Valley RCMP Report - Dec 12/17 issue

 Thursday, December 14, 2017 - 00:00

Series of thefts from vehicles and mischief to property in Valemount

Submitted by Cst. Marika Masters,
Valemount Detachment

Over the weekend an unknown person(s) entered several unlocked vehicles and stole various items from all over Valemount, from 2nd Avenue to 9th Avenue.

Eleven properties were vandalized by being tagged with “KBM” in red spray paint.

Valemount RCMP are asking Valemount residents to report any vandalism or theft from vehicles to police as soon as possible, as police are actively working on these files and have recovered some property.

