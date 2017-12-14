- Home
- Current News
- Sledding
- Columns
- Leonard Frazer
- Community Calendar
- Classifieds
- About
- Search
Monashee Communications purchases Robson Valley Internet Corp
“We have been looking for the right location for a while, and we are happy that we have found the right company that was for sale in the area with what we were aligning towards,” said Sean Jigolyk, CTO of Monashee.
Monashee will be offering wireless Internet and VoIP phone services to customers along with future access to Hybrid Fibre Hi-Speed internet in excess of 50Mbps to the home.
“This acquisition allows us to immediately start operations in the Robson Valley and focus on our upgrade path to Hybrid Fibre,” says Robert Chapman, General Manager of Monashee.
Monashee also continues to employ a technician in Valemount, who will maintain the existing network and offer continued local support in the Valley.
Upgrades are in the planning stages and scheduled for deployment in 2018 with Hi-Speed Internet becoming a reality in more of Rural British Columbia.
Customers can contact Monashee directly at 1-877-295-0655.
More Current Stories
- Village of McBride CAO resigns position
- RVSS – a continuing strength for community outreach and support
- Reflections - Light in the Darkness
- Health & Wellness - Supporting someone with cancer
- Editorial - And the good news is . . .
- MP Zimmer Stands Up for Lawful Firearms Owners at Committee Meeting
- Business Watch - R & R Rehabilitation Services