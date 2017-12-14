Monashee Communications purchases Robson Valley Internet Corp

The deal, effective as of Dec. 1, means that Monashee will take over all Robson Valley Internet Corp’s current internet subscribers in Valemount, Dunster, McBride and outer rural areas of the Robson Valley.

Monashee Communications, a wireless internet service provider, has purchased Robson Valley Internet Corp’s assets and will continue to operate them for the Robson Valley.

“We have been looking for the right location for a while, and we are happy that we have found the right company that was for sale in the area with what we were aligning towards,” said Sean Jigolyk, CTO of Monashee.

Monashee will be offering wireless Internet and VoIP phone services to customers along with future access to Hybrid Fibre Hi-Speed internet in excess of 50Mbps to the home.

“This acquisition allows us to immediately start operations in the Robson Valley and focus on our upgrade path to Hybrid Fibre,” says Robert Chapman, General Manager of Monashee.

Monashee also continues to employ a technician in Valemount, who will maintain the existing network and offer continued local support in the Valley.

Upgrades are in the planning stages and scheduled for deployment in 2018 with Hi-Speed Internet becoming a reality in more of Rural British Columbia.

Customers can contact Monashee directly at 1-877-295-0655.