Premier Horgan says province will complete Site C - but not because they approve it

A report released by the Premier’s Office on Dec. 11 announced their intention to complete construction of the Site C hydroelectric dam, but not because they agree with the project.

“To do otherwise would put British Columbians on the hook for an immediate and unavoidable $4-billion bill - with nothing in return - resulting in rate hikes or reduced funds for schools, hospitals and important infrastructure,” said Premier Horgan, adding, “We cannot punish British Columbians for those mistakes, and we can't change the past. We can only make the best decision for the future.”

Had the project been cancelled, the government would have had to take on its $3.9 billion debt - $2.1 billion that has already been spent plus another $1.8 billion in remediation costs. As public debt, it would become the responsibility of BC Hydro customers or taxpayers.

Horgan said that their job now is to make the best of what he called “a bad deal” and to do everything possible to turn Site C into a positive contributor to the province’s energy future, adding that his government will launch a Site C turnaround plan to contain project costs while adding tangible benefits.

The plan will include: a new Project Assurance Board that will provide enhanced oversight to future contract procurement and management, project deliverables, environmental integrity, and quality assurance - all within the mandate of delivering the project on time and budget. Based on current projections, BC Hydro has revised the budget to $10.7 billion; establishing new community benefits programs, mandated with making sure that project benefits assist local communities, and increasing the number of apprentices and First Nations workers hired onto the project; a new BC Food Security Fund - based on Site C revenues - dedicated to supporting farming and enhancing agricultural innovation and productivity in the province. In addition to funding for province-wide food security projects and programs, the turnaround plan will ensure the Peace River Legacy Fund implements solutions to longer-term environmental, social and economic issues, and; activate the $20-million agricultural compensation fund to offset lost sales and stimulate long-term productivity enhancements in Peace Valley agriculture.

He added that they will also be pursuing an alternative energy strategy toward green, renewable power that will help the province exceed its climate goals.

"As we move forward, I welcome ideas from across our province as we define an energy strategy that protects our environment, delivers on our climate responsibilities, powers future generations, and creates jobs and opportunities for all British Columbians."

Zimmer says project will have positive economic impact

Bob Zimmer, MP for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies, gave his own statement regarding the Province’s decision to continue with Site C construction.

Saying that he is encouraged to hear that the project will continue, Zimmer added that Site C will have a positive economic impact on the local economy through job creation, growth of local businesses and “the overall sense of confidence in our community.”

The federal report also stated that the project had received federal environmental assessment approval following extensive consultations based on scientific evidence, and that the decision to proceed with the project included over 80 legally-binding conditions to be fulfilled by BC Hydro throughout the life of the project.